McCabe T, Menon R. Sports Psychiatry 2023; 2(3): 99-102.

(Copyright © 2023, Hogrefe)

10.1024/2674-0052/a000031

Concussion or sports related traumatic brain injury in elite level cricketers occurs relatively infrequently when compared to injury of other areas of the body [1]. Despite this, high profile incidents of cricketers attempting to "play through" a brain injury as well as retiring from the professional game as a result of persisting neuropsychiatric symptoms have been highlighted by the media [2, 3, 4, 5]. Given the less predictable nature and variable course of traumatic brain injury, prompt and comprehensive assessment by informed medical practitioners has come into greater focus. Cricketing authorities within the UK and Australia continue to prioritise the topic and provide information by way of modules and infographics to support players, coaches and medical personnel in order to manage acutely and minimise the risk of adverse longer term outcomes [6, 7, 8]. Thus, we consider significant recent publications and highlight some of the wider issues involving brain injury in cricketers...


Language: en
