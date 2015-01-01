Abstract

Violence presents in many contexts within the world of sports. It is an expected component of combat and collision sports and can occur accidentally in sports that feature high speeds or athletes competing in proximity. Non-accidental violence in sport has been defined by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as maltreatment through harassment and abuse [1], which can include physical, sexual, and psychological harassment and abuse as well as neglect. Many studies refer to this type of violence as "interpersonal violence in sport" [2]. Children can experience violence from coaches, peers, and members of the athlete entourage [1]. Vertommen reported that severe sexual, physical and psychological interpersonal violence experienced in childhood was associated with more psychological distress and reduced quality of life as an adult [2].



While the true prevalence of maltreatment in sports is unknown and likely underreported, one need not look far to see masses of athletes from all nations and sports emerge as survivors from years of abuse within the sport system [3, 4].



Another type of violence that can be experienced by athletes and other individuals, which is not often considered in the context of the sports world, is intimate partner violence. This concept is considered more private and often occurs behind closed doors; however intimate partner violence can invade the sports world when reports are filed alleging abuse, or video emerges of an athlete assaulting their partner [5]. Normalization of violent and aggressive behavior in sports has been linked to higher rates of violence by male athletes across collegiate and professional sport, including sexual assault [6]. Connections have also been made between aggression when watching sports and violence against women [6].

