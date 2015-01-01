|
Edwards C, Claussen MC, Schmidt RE. Sports Psychiatry 2023; 2(1): 1-2.
(Copyright © 2023, Hogrefe)
Violence presents in many contexts within the world of sports. It is an expected component of combat and collision sports and can occur accidentally in sports that feature high speeds or athletes competing in proximity. Non-accidental violence in sport has been defined by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as maltreatment through harassment and abuse [1], which can include physical, sexual, and psychological harassment and abuse as well as neglect. Many studies refer to this type of violence as "interpersonal violence in sport" [2]. Children can experience violence from coaches, peers, and members of the athlete entourage [1]. Vertommen reported that severe sexual, physical and psychological interpersonal violence experienced in childhood was associated with more psychological distress and reduced quality of life as an adult [2].
