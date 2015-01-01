|
Citation
|
Gerber M, Lang C, Brand S, Gygax B, Ludyga S, Müller C, Ramseyer S, Jakowski S. Sports Psychiatry 2023; 2(1): 13-22.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Hogrefe)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Finding ways to efficiently monitor the balance between recovery and stress is one of the most frequent requests from coaches and athletes and probably one of the best ways to prevent maladaptive psychological and physiological states. Therefore, the purpose of the present study was to monitor recovery-stress states of adolescent elite athletes across an entire school year using the 32-item Acute Recovery and Stress Scale (ARSS), and to examine the predictive value of recovery and stress states for depressive symptoms, burnout symptoms, and insomnia symptoms.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
burnout; depression; insomnia; recovery; stress