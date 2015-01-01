|
Citation
Pitt A, McCabe T, Lambert J, Arnold R. Sports Psychiatry 2022; 1(4): 144-152.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Hogrefe)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The mental health of elite athletes is a growing area of research however there remains a paucity of data to support evidence-based screening and prevention programmes as well as holistic yet targeted care. Olympic Weightlifting has long been associated in the media with the use of banned substances at an elite level however little is known about the mental health impact that this might represent and what the wider mental health needs of this group might be.
Language: en
Keywords
|
depression; doping; elite athletes; mental disorders; mental health