Abstract

Physical activity has gained importance in psychiatric and psychosomatic treatment schemes, but there is little knowledge on the use of physical activity for forensic rehabilitation, including psychosocial outcomes. A systematic review of the literature on PubMed and Livivo found only one study that specifically addressed the effects of physical activity in forensic patients. Twenty-three studies reported on physical activity in the context of non-forensic patients suffering from mental illnesses similar to those commonly diagnosed in forensic patients. We summarize the effects of physical activity with respect to therapeutic objectives suggested by German sport therapists working with forensic patients. In forensic patients or patients suffering from mental illness typical of forensic patients, physical activity promotes social skills (4 studies), self-image, body experience, and personality growth (9 studies). Physical activity also helps to activate patients (12 studies), while reducing their tension and anger (1 study). Yet, there is a significant lack of specific scientific evidence as to whether sport therapy for forensic patients is effective in terms of the therapeutic objectives of this patient group. Future research must focus on longitudinal dose-effect outcome studies on forensic patients and should also concentrate on studies in the area of psychosis, personality disorders and addiction in relation to forensic sport therapeutic objectives.

