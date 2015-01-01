Abstract

Gymnastics has had multiple abuse scandals involving the USA, Australia, Europe and the UK [1]. These involve allegations of sexual abuse. In the UK, we are currently awaiting publication of the Whyte Report, an independent review looking into gymnasts' wellbeing and welfare as well as safeguarding issues [2].



A U.K. prevalence survey surveying 6000 participants in youth sports [3] - up to 75% of the individuals they studied reported experiencing emotional abuse as well sexual harassment (29%), physical abuse (24%), sexual abuse (3%). A lifetime prevalence estimate of all three types of interpersonal violence in elite athletes is about 24% with psychological abuse being most prevalent [4].



There is also an awareness that sexual abuse does not exist in isolation but thrives on a toxic and corrosive culture. In general disclosure of sexual violence is lower in sports [5] compared to reported prevalence. Within the child elite sporting environment, children are at risk because touch [5, 6] (often between children and adult males) is normalised and begins at an early age in order to help build the mechanics of the difficult skills required and in order for safety and to prevent injury. Furthermore, in many elite settings the coaches have high levels of authority and control which may be difficult to challenge, particularly if the coach is seen as being successful using their methods and regime. There is a further risk that because of a celebrity culture in which the perpetrators are emboldened by a bystander culture, where abuse is ignored and allowed to continue.



Although sexual abuse has received significant attention, there appears to be less research around emotional harm/abuse [5], particularly the more subtle forms, which can be equally pernicious and harmful especially if sustained over a long period of time or carried out by trusted authority figures. Within a sporting subculture there is some acceptance of an environment where psychological aggression (which could include bullying, constant criticism and denigration) or coercive practices such as requiring training to the point of exhaustion are present and sometimes deemed necessary or even beneficent as enhancing performance of the athlete. Because there is often lack of evidence of malice or self-gratification on the part of the perpetrator and it may be perceived by all, including the athletes, as necessary to elicit maximal performance and success, this is often allowed to continue and can become normalised or accepted as the price worth paying for success. Even so, athletes and in particular child athletes who depend on the adults around them for psychological care, development of a healthy identity and positive self-regard can be harmed.

