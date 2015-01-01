|
Oforeh K, Nkemjika S, Olayinka O, Azim S. Sports Psychiatry 2022; 1(2): 70-72.
Copyright © 2022, Hogrefe
Abstract
In sports, the role of a sports psychiatrist is underestimated, their functions with that of sports psychologists are essential and synergistic to the welfare of athletes. However, to date, it appears to have remained uneasy as there has been vice versa condescending tolerance and patronizing among both specialties [1]. Considering that the sports psychologist utilizes the psychosocial angle to cater to athletes [2], the sports psychiatrists are equally important as they use the biological mechanisms to cater to athletes [3, 4]. So far, most sports teams accommodate only sports psychologists [5], but not sports psychiatrists whose roles are very different within the group. Sports psychologists who are more predominant in most professional team setups, could be assumed not to be helpful in accommodating and motivating the essential role of sports psychiatrists in the healthy balance of athletes [1, 6]. Thus, they cater to the psychological and psychiatric needs of athletes, which poses the risk of suboptimal therapeutic management for psychiatric disorders. This suboptimal psychiatric treatment stems from mismanagements and misdiagnosis of athletes [7, 8], which ultimately leads to further decompensation into much acute organic mental disorder and likely loss of career among potential elite athletes [9].
