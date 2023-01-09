Abstract

Day by day Internet is getting a role of over involvement in our life and addiction to it is spreading in quite rapid mode in younger generation of population and therefore it is now slowly developing more frequently and getting recognized as a social cause for developing psychological and behavioral problems.



AIM: of this study is to assess the psychiatric problems mentally and behaviorally in younger age group of people due to the excessive mobile and internet use.



METHOD: 120 individuals from 15-40 years of age group with major complaints of inappropriate sleep pattern, aggressive behavior with internet usage for prolong duration of time were taken from Outpatient department of Maharishi Devraha Baba Autonomous State Medical College Deoria (U.P.) from 1 august 2022 to 1 March 2023. All of them gets examined for a detailed clinical history, mental status examination, psychological and overall complete pathological examination.



RESULTS: The results of this study shows that an excessive usage of internet plays a significant role in an increment in mental and behavioural disorders.

Language: en