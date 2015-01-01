|
Clonch A, Harrington M, Spector J, Monsey LM, Baker MG. Int. J. Forest Eng. 2023; 34(3): 452-458.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Log truck drivers represent a high-risk yet understudied worker population. Logging, more generally, is known to be one of the most dangerous industries in the country, but little is known about injury and fatality rates among log truck drivers specifically. Using data from the Motor Carrier Management Information System (MCMIS), this study aims to characterize log truck crashes in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. Using multiple logistic regression, we estimated the odds of a crash resulting in an injury or fatality by environmental and structural conditions at the time of each crash.
forestry operations; forestry transportation; Logging safety; truck safety