Abstract

Timber transportation is one of the greatest challenges facing the US South's wood supply chain. Difficulties hiring qualified drivers and rising insurance premiums are among the challenges facing log truck owners. A survey of southern logging business owners was conducted during the summer of 2021 to document timber transportation practices, log truck liability insurance premiums and claims, and implementation rates for safety practices and technologies. Three hundred ninety logging business owners were invited to participate and 86 (22%) provided usable data. Logging business fleets consisted of an average of 7.6 trucks that delivered 3.6 loads of timber per day. Contract haulers delivered an average of 36% of the timber harvested. Ninety-two percent of respondents experienced log truck liability insurance premium increases between 2018 and 2021. Liability premiums ranged from less than \5,000 to over \30,000 (USD) truck−1 yr−1. Most logging businesses required daily pre-trip inspections, regular safety meetings, and annual driver reviews. Approximately 55% of companies used road-facing dash cameras and GPS tracking. Providing continuing education to existing drivers, training and recruiting new drivers, and increasing the use of technologies such as dash cameras could improve safety and prevent future insurance premium increases.

Language: en