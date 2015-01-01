Abstract

This study clarified the working conditions and fatigue in log truck drivers in Japan's forestry industry. Log truck drivers in Mie Prefecture, central Japan, were surveyed by questionnaires and interviews. In total, 45 valid responses were obtained from drivers; 24 who worked for transportation firms were defined as "occupational drivers" and 21 who worked for forestry cooperatives or logging companies were defined as "non-occupational drivers." Many of the responses implied that occupational drivers had poor working conditions, making them prone to fatigue. The average mean driving distance per day of occupational drivers was about three times that of non-occupational drivers. One occupational driver reported a maximum driving distance of 700 km/day. The average mean driving time per day of occupational drivers was about two times that of non-occupational drivers. One occupational driver reported a maximum driving time of 18 h/day. However, many of the answers indicated that non-occupational drivers felt more fatigue; 66.6% had felt tired or exhausted compared to 31.8% of occupational drivers. Two-thirds of occupational drivers answered that log transportation was easier than other transportation driving compared to 4.8% of non-occupational drivers. Many non-occupational drivers (57.1%) felt that log transportation was not easy. It was not a daily task for them, as they usually drove only after logging. The non-occupational drivers felt more nervous driving relatively large trucks and transporting logs compared to the occupational drivers. These results can help inform management in the forestry industry and will contribute to improving drivers' working environment and reducing fatigue.

Language: en