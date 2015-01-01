|
Citation
Klein H, Washington TA. Acta Psychol. 2023; 241: e104092.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38000363
Abstract
PURPOSE: This paper examines the conjoint effects of serious psychological distress, suicidal ideation, and substance abuse among transgender adults. The principal aims are to determine the prevalence of this "triple whammy," identify the factors underlying the co-occurrence of all three problems, and to determine if there is evidence of syndemic effects underlying the "triple whammy." METHODS: Data from the 2015 U.S. National Transgender Survey were used to examine the "triple whammy" relationship in a sample of 27,715 transgender Americans aged 18 or older. Odds ratios and multivariate logistic regression were performed to examine the data.
Language: en
Keywords
Psychological distress; Suicidal ideation; Transgender; Syndemic effects; Substance abuse