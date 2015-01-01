Abstract

PURPOSE: This paper examines the conjoint effects of serious psychological distress, suicidal ideation, and substance abuse among transgender adults. The principal aims are to determine the prevalence of this "triple whammy," identify the factors underlying the co-occurrence of all three problems, and to determine if there is evidence of syndemic effects underlying the "triple whammy." METHODS: Data from the 2015 U.S. National Transgender Survey were used to examine the "triple whammy" relationship in a sample of 27,715 transgender Americans aged 18 or older. Odds ratios and multivariate logistic regression were performed to examine the data.



RESULTS: 13.3 % of the study participants reported experiencing serious psychological distress, suicidal ideation, and substance abuse. The most potent predictors of the "triple whammy" were younger age, a greater number of anti-transgender experiences, and not reaching various transition milestones. Strong evidence emerged to indicate the presence of syndemic effects in operation.



CONCLUSIONS: Experiencing the combination of adverse mental health and substance abuse was not uncommon in this population of transgender adults. Being young, experiencing a larger variety of types of anti-transgender discrimination, harassment, and violence, and not reaching specific transition milestones all had a significant impact on the odds that people would experience the "triple whammy." This was particularly true when these measures were examined in conjunction with one another, because of strong syndemic effects.

