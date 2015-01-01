Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study examines the impact of funding provided to support the well-being of rural health practitioners and their practice staff following the 2019-2022 bushfires.



OBJECTIVE: To assess the benefits and implications of grant funding for rural practices to aid recovery following bushfires in NSW, Australia.



DESIGN: An explanatory sequential mixed method design consisted of a survey and a thematic analysis of semi-structured Interviews.



FINDINGS: Five key themes emerged from analysis: (1) the disasters altered the role of the practice and therapeutic relationships; (2) the funding had a positive impact on access to professional development; (3) the training had a positive impact on staff well-being and resilience; (4) the professional development had a positive impact on rural practitioner's sense of capability; and (5) important elements of future grant opportunities.



DISCUSSION: The findings indicate the importance of recovering funding to facilitate access to professional development for rural health practioners during natural disasters which improved their mental health and wellbeing, capability and support to clients.



CONCLUSION: Recovery funding facilitated improvement in workforce capability, professional resilience, mental health and well-being in the face of natural disasters and emergencies. There was a link between training and maintaining the capability of rural health care practitioners and their practice staff. Capability was an important factor in the well-being and resilience of the health workforce and their ability to support clients.

Language: en