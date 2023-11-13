Abstract

Studies on the effects of aging on cognition have been using the same cognitive tests for decades. A Wireless Lighting System (WLS) could be used to assess cognitive functions in a physically active situation, making the assessment of cognition less isolated and more ecological. This pilot study aimed to evaluate the potential of a WLS for assessing older adults' cognitive functions. It was set up with 15 young (M = 23.47 years old) and 18 older adults (M = 71.44 years old). Their performances were recorded on three WLS tests, designed with the Witty SEM system to assess four main cognitive functions (i.e., inhibition, flexibility, visuospatial short-term and working memory), as well as on three traditional (TRAD) tests (Spatial Span Test, Stroop Test, Trail Making Test). The results show a significant difference between the YOUNG and OLD groups on all WLS test measures (except for WLS flexibility), as well as on all TRAD measures. Additionally, for the OLD group, there were significant correlations between WLS and TRAD test results (r = -0.49 for two measures of inhibition to r = -0.80 for two other measures of inhibition), except for visuospatial short-term memory. However, there was no significant correlation for the YOUNG group (ρ = -0.27 for inhibition to r = 0.45 for visuospatial short-term memory). These WLS tests were valid for assessing the cognitive functions (i.e., flexibility, visuospatial short-term and working memory, inhibition) of older adults and were sensitive to aging.

Language: en