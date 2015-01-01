SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Aleissa MA, Alenezi S, Saleheen HN, Bin Talib SR, Khan AH, Altassan SA, Alyahya AS. Behav. Sci. (Basel) 2023; 13(11): e937.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/bs13110937

PMID

37998702

Abstract

The authors would like to make the following correction to the published paper:

Add this sentence to “Acknowledgement” section:
The authors are grateful to the Deanship of Scientific Research and King Saud University for funding made available through the Vice Deanship of Scientific Research Chair.
The authors state that the scientific conclusions are unaffected. This correction was approved by the Academic Editor. The original publication has also been updated.
Reference

Aleissa, M.A.; Alenezi, S.; Saleheen, H.N.; Bin Talib, S.R.; Khan, A.H.; Altassan, S.A.; Alyahya, A.S. The Association between Video Game Type and Aggressive Behaviors in Saudi Youth: A Pilot Study. Behav. Sci. 2022, 12, 289. [Google Scholar] [CrossRef] [PubMed]


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print