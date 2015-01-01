Abstract

The authors would like to make the following correction to the published paper:



Add this sentence to “Acknowledgement” section:

The authors are grateful to the Deanship of Scientific Research and King Saud University for funding made available through the Vice Deanship of Scientific Research Chair.

The authors state that the scientific conclusions are unaffected. This correction was approved by the Academic Editor. The original publication has also been updated.

