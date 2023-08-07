Abstract

Object detection in pedestrian walkways is a crucial area of research that is widely used to improve the safety of pedestrians. It is not only challenging but also a tedious process to manually examine the labeling of abnormal actions, owing to its broad applications in video surveillance systems and the larger number of videos captured. Thus, an automatic surveillance system that identifies the anomalies has become indispensable for computer vision (CV) researcher workers. The recent advancements in deep learning (DL) algorithms have attracted wide attention for CV processes such as object detection and object classification based on supervised learning that requires labels. The current research study designs the bioinspired Garra rufa optimization-assisted deep learning model for object classification (BGRODL-OC) technique on pedestrian walkways. The objective of the BGRODL-OC technique is to recognize the presence of pedestrians and objects in the surveillance video. To achieve this goal, the BGRODL-OC technique primarily applies the GhostNet feature extractors to produce a set of feature vectors. In addition to this, the BGRODL-OC technique makes use of the GRO algorithm for hyperparameter tuning process. Finally, the object classification is performed via the attention-based long short-term memory (ALSTM) network. A wide range of experimental analysis was conducted to validate the superior performance of the BGRODL-OC technique. The experimental values established the superior performance of the BGRODL-OC algorithm over other existing approaches.

