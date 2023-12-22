Abstract

Trauma triggers a rapid innate immune response to aid the clearance of damaged/necrotic cells and their released damage-associated molecular pattern (DAMP). Here, we monitored the expression of EMR2/ADGRE2, involved in the functional regulation of innate immune cells, on circulating neutrophils in very severely and moderately/severely injured patients up to 240 h after trauma. Notably, neutrophilic EMR2 showed a uniform, injury severity- and type of injury-independent posttraumatic course in all patients. The percentage of EMR2(+) neutrophils and their EMR2 level increased and peaked 48 h after trauma. Afterwards, they declined and normalized in some, but not all, patients. Circulating EMR2(+) compared to EMR2(-) neutrophils express less CD62L and more CD11c, a sign of activation. Neutrophilic EMR2 regulation was verified in vitro. Remarkably, it increased, depending on extracellular calcium, in controls as well. Cytokines, enhanced in patients immediately after trauma, and sera of patients did not further affect this neutrophilic EMR2 increase, whereas apoptosis induction disrupted it. Likely the damaged/necrotic cells/DAMPs, unavoidable during neutrophil culture, stimulate the neutrophilic EMR2 increase. In summary, the rapidly increased absolute number of neutrophils, especially present in very severely injured patients, together with upregulated neutrophilic EMR2, may expand our in vivo capacity to react to and finally clear damaged/necrotic cells/DAMPs after trauma.

