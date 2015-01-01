|
Citation
Jones MS, Worthen MGF. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38001009
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Numerous studies indicate that LGBTQ people have extensive experiences with adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), more so than their heterosexual and cisgender counterparts. Research also shows that LGBTQ youth endure traumatic experiences with victimization, including bullying, harassment, and violence, based on their non-hetero-cis-normative genders and/or sexual identities. Yet, most ACE measurement strategies fail to: (1) explicitly link the risk of ACE exposure to the discrimination and stigmatization of LGBTQ people, and (2) account for the breadth of potential ACE exposure in LGBTQ populations.
Language: en
Keywords
Adverse childhood experiences; LGBTQ people; Measurement strategies