Abstract

BACKGROUND: Numerous studies indicate that LGBTQ people have extensive experiences with adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), more so than their heterosexual and cisgender counterparts. Research also shows that LGBTQ youth endure traumatic experiences with victimization, including bullying, harassment, and violence, based on their non-hetero-cis-normative genders and/or sexual identities. Yet, most ACE measurement strategies fail to: (1) explicitly link the risk of ACE exposure to the discrimination and stigmatization of LGBTQ people, and (2) account for the breadth of potential ACE exposure in LGBTQ populations.



OBJECTIVE: In the current article, we develop and present a more comprehensive ACE measurement strategy for understanding the cumulative and deleterious impacts of ACEs in the lives of LGBTQ individuals.



METHODS: Here, we offer three expansions to the current ACE framework: (1) the inclusion of an LGBTQ-specific ACE in addition to the standard ACE measures, (2) the addition of LGBTQ qualifiers for current ACE items (when applicable), and (3) the expansion of ACE measures to capture the unique ACE experiences of LGBTQ individuals in family life, schools, and faith communities.



CONCLUSIONS: The implementation of a more comprehensive ACE measurement strategy will assist scholars and policymakers in better understanding the impacts of ACEs in the lives of LGBTQ individuals. In all, ACE measurement strategies that capture the breath of exposure of ACEs in the lives of LGBTQ individuals will assist in ACE screening, public health policy, and clinical intervention efforts.

Language: en