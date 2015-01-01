Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIM: During Chile's period of social unrest, numerous people suffered physical trauma due to the use of police force. However, there have been no reports regarding traumatic dental injuries (TDIs) suffered in this context. This study aims to describe the dental trauma of patients injured by police during the social unrest period in Chile from 2019 to 2021. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A case series methodology was employed. Following informed consent, clinical records of patients admitted to the Ocular and Dentomaxillofacial Prosthetic Care and Rehabilitation Program, who were affected by the violence of state agents during social mobilizations, were reviewed from October 2019 to December 2021. Information on the sociodemographic characteristics of the patients and the TDI diagnoses with their treatment needs were collected. A descriptive analysis was performed.



RESULTS: Forty-six patients were identified, nine of whom agreed to the informed consent. Most were male, with a mean age of 28 years, public health insurance, and a high educational level. The most common causes of injury were kinetic impact projectiles (KIPs) and the use of physical force (punches, kicks, or pushes). Of the nine cases described, 26 teeth were affected by TDI. The most affected teeth were the central upper incisors and, in most cases, they presented lesions in both injury categories: NA0D.0 (the tooth and pulp) and NA0D.1 (periodontal tissues). Treatment needs varied and included some complex procedures, such as implant-retained crowns and removable dental prostheses.



CONCLUSIONS: The use of force by police during the period of social unrest in Chile caused TDIs among demonstrators, which were mainly due to physical force from less-than-lethal weapons. Most cases presented injuries affecting the incisors with multiple teeth requiring complex treatments.

Language: en