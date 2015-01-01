|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND/AIM: During Chile's period of social unrest, numerous people suffered physical trauma due to the use of police force. However, there have been no reports regarding traumatic dental injuries (TDIs) suffered in this context. This study aims to describe the dental trauma of patients injured by police during the social unrest period in Chile from 2019 to 2021. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A case series methodology was employed. Following informed consent, clinical records of patients admitted to the Ocular and Dentomaxillofacial Prosthetic Care and Rehabilitation Program, who were affected by the violence of state agents during social mobilizations, were reviewed from October 2019 to December 2021. Information on the sociodemographic characteristics of the patients and the TDI diagnoses with their treatment needs were collected. A descriptive analysis was performed.
injury; trauma; less-lethal weapons; maxillofacial