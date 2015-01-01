|
Citation
Cepeda JA, Thompson E, Ujeneza M, Tardif J, Walsh T, Morales A, Rosen JG, Green TC, Park JN. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2023; 253: e111028.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38000322
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Drug checking is a harm reduction strategy that provides greater awareness and information about the drug supply to the community. While fentanyl test strips are low-cost and available in most parts of the U.S., community-based organizations are considering using more sophisticated technologies, such as Fourier-transform infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy to test drugs. FTIR can detect multiple substances in a non-destructive manner that can be rapidly communicated to the program client by a trained technician, however implementation costs in community-based settings have not been assessed.
Language: en
Keywords
Substance use; Harm reduction; Cost analysis; Drug checking; Infrared spectroscopy; Test strips