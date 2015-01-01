Abstract

Previous evidence has drawn attention to the fact that maladaptive perfectionism is a risk factor for engagement in nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI). Until now, few studies have examined this topic, especially among community adolescents. The aim of this study was to explore the relationship between perfectionism dimensions and NSSI functions to examine the potential mediating effect of mental disorders. Altogether, 146 Hungarian community adolescents (ages 13-18 years) were involved. All participants completed the Hungarian adaptation of the Inventory of Statements about Self-Injury (ISAS), the Frost Multidimensional Perfectionism Scale (FMPS), and the Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview Kid. To analyse the interrelationships among NSSI, perfectionism, and mental disorders, we conducted regression and network analysis. Of the 146 adolescents, 90 (61.64%, girls: 71.11%) engaged in NSSI. The Concern over Mistakes and Doubts about Action scales of the FMPS significantly and positively predicted both NSSI intrapersonal and interpersonal motivation, with comparable effect sizes, and this association was fully mediated by anxiety disorders. There was a significant direct negative relationship between the FMPS Organisation dimension and both main NSSI functions. This study draws attention to an increasing trend and the extremely high NSSI prevalence rate among community adolescents. Adolescents with perfectionistic concerns are at heightened risk for anxiety disorders, which can increase their vulnerability to NSSI engagement.

Language: en