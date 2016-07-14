|
Zeghari R, Gindt M, Guivarch J, Auby P, Robert P, Rolling J, Schröder C, Valo P, Askenazy F, Fernandez A. Healthcare (Basel) 2023; 11(22).
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
37998445
The court trial of the 14th of July 2016 terrorist attack in Nice (France) opened in September 2022 and ended in December 2022. Engaging in court proceedings, whether as a victim or a witness, can lead to a significant risk of traumatic reactivation (i.e., the re-emergence of post-traumatic stress symptoms). The present protocol aimed to improve knowledge of the pathophysiology of traumatic reactivation due to the media coverage of the trial by assessing sleep disturbances and somatic symptoms that could reappear if there is a traumatic reactivation.
Language: en
child and adolescent psychiatry; circadian rhythm disorders; mass trauma; post-traumatic stress disorders; sleep disorders; somatic symptoms; traumatic reactivation