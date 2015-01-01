SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Cameron CM, Shibl R, Cramb S, McCreanor V, Proper M, Warren J, Smyth T, Carter HE, Vallmuur K, Graves N, Bradford N, Loveday B. Injury 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1016/j.injury.2023.111216

38000939

BACKGROUND: Despite a focus of opioid-related research internationally, there is limited understanding of long-term opioid use in adults following injury. We analysed data from the 'Community Opioid Dispensing after Injury' data linkage study. AIMS: This paper aims to describe the baseline characteristics of the injured cohort and report opioid dispensing patterns following injury-related hospitalisations.

METHODS: Retrospective cohort study of adults hospitalised after injury (ICD-10AM: S00-S99, T00-T75) in Queensland, Australia between 1 January 2014 and 31 December 2015, prior to implementation of opioid stewardship programs. Data were person-linked between hospitalisation, community opioid dispensing and mortality collections. Data were extracted for 90-days prior to the index hospital admission, to establish opiate naivety, to 720 days after discharge. Median daily oral morphine equivalents (i.e., dose) were averaged for each 30-day interval. Cumulative duration of dispensing and dose were compared by demographic and clinical characteristics, stratified by drug dependency status.

RESULTS: Of the 129,684 injured adults, 61.3 % had no opioids dispensed in the 2-year follow-up period. Adults having any opioids dispensed in the community (38.7 %) were more likely older, female, to have fracture injuries and injuries with a higher severity, compared to those with no opioids dispensed. Longer durations and higher doses of opioids were seen for those with pre-injury opioid use, more hospital readmissions and repeat surgeries, as well as those who died in the 2-year follow-up period. Median dispensing duration was 24-days with a median daily end dose of 13 oral morphine equivalents. If dispensing occurred prior to the injury, duration increased 10-fold and oral morphine equivalents doubled. Adults with a documented dependency prior to, or after, the injury had significantly longer durations of use and higher doses than the rest of the cohort receiving opioids. Approximately 7 % of the total cohort continued to be dispensed opioids at 2-years post injury.

CONCLUSION: This is a novel population-level profile of opioid dispensing patterns following injury-related hospitalisation, described for the time period prior to the implementation of opioid stewardship programs and regulatory changes in Queensland. Detailed understanding of this pre-implementation period is critical for evaluating the impact of these changes moving forward.


Epidemiology; Injury; Outcomes; Cohort study; Opioids; Data linkage; Health records; Population-based study

