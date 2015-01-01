Abstract

Previous research has shown a discrepancy in incidences of knee injuries, stress fractures, and concussions between cisgender men and women. Little is known regarding the incidence of musculoskeletal injuries among patients on gender-affirming hormone therapy (GAHT). This retrospective cohort study examines cumulative incidence of knee injuries, concussions, and stress fracture injuries among transgender patients on GAHT at one health system from 2011-2020. Using relevant ICD-9 and 10 codes, incidences of knee injury, concussion, and stress fracture were calculated. Cohorts included 1971 transgender and 3964 cisgender patients. Transgender patients had significantly higher incidence of all-cause knee injuries over the study period, 109 (5.5%) versus 175 (4.4%) (p < 0.001; OR: 2.14, 95% CI [1.17-3.92]). Subgroup analysis showed significantly higher incidence of knee injuries among cisgender men (5.6%) versus cisgender women (4.1%) (p = 0.042) and among transgender women (6.6%) versus cisgender women (4.1%) (p = 0.005). There were no significant differences between incidences of concussion and stress fracture between groups. This sample showed that patients on GAHT had increased cumulative incidences of all-cause knee injury compared to controls but similar cumulative incidences of concussion and bone-stress injuries. Transgender women on exogenous estrogen had significantly higher cumulative incidences of all-cause knee injuries compared to cisgender women.

