Michel CA, Mann JJ, Schneck N. J. Affect. Disord. 2023; S0165-0327(23)01457-X.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
38000474
BACKGROUND: Individuals who have lost a loved one to suicide demonstrate an attentional bias to deceased-related stimuli during early grief. Regulating attention toward reminders of the deceased during acute bereavement may be linked to grief trajectory and pathological grief development. Despite the potential prognostic importance, little is known about underlying neural circuitry correlates of deceased-related grief processing. The current study examines neural substrates of deceased-related attentional processing during acute grief in individuals bereaved by suicide.
Attentional bias; Emotional Stroop; Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI); Grieving; Neuroimaging; Suicide bereaved