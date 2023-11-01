Abstract

BACKGROUND: Individuals who have lost a loved one to suicide demonstrate an attentional bias to deceased-related stimuli during early grief. Regulating attention toward reminders of the deceased during acute bereavement may be linked to grief trajectory and pathological grief development. Despite the potential prognostic importance, little is known about underlying neural circuitry correlates of deceased-related grief processing. The current study examines neural substrates of deceased-related attentional processing during acute grief in individuals bereaved by suicide.



METHODS: Thirty-seven participants grieving the loss of a first-degree relative or partner to suicide in the prior six months, underwent functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) while performing an emotional Stroop task using words related to the deceased and a living attachment figure, in order to examine neural correlates of deceased-specific attentional processing. Clinical interviews were conducted at baseline.



RESULTS: Deceased-related attentional bias was associated with blood oxygen level-dependent (BOLD) activation in a brain network, including dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (dlPFC), ventrolateral prefrontal cortex (vlPFC), orbitofrontal cortex (OFC), and insula. Greater activation of a bilateral prefrontal cluster during deceased-specific attention was negatively correlated with self-reported grief avoidance behaviors. LIMITATIONS: Lack of non-suicide grief control and small sample size.



CONCLUSIONS: These data, if confirmed, indicate a neural network specific to deceased-related attention, and that cognitive control regions within this network appear to be related to grief avoidance behaviors during acute bereavement.

Language: en