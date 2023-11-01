Abstract

BACKGROUND: Major depressive disorder (MDD) with a history of childhood maltreatment represents a highly prevalent clinical phenotype. Previous studies have demonstrated functional alterations of the thalamus among MDD. However, no study has investigated the static and dynamic changes in functional connectivity (FC) within thalamic subregions among MDD with childhood maltreatment.



METHODS: This study included four groups: MDD with childhood maltreatment (n = 48), MDD without childhood maltreatment (n = 30), healthy controls with childhood maltreatment (n = 57), and healthy controls without childhood maltreatment (n = 46). Sixteen thalamic subregions were selected as seed to investigate group-differences in dynamic FC (dFC) and static FC (sFC). Correlation analyses were performed to assess the associations between abnormal FC and maltreatment severity. Eventually, moderation analyses were employed to explore the moderating role of abnormal FC in the relationship between maltreatment and depressive severity.



RESULTS: MDD with childhood maltreatment exhibit abnormal thalamic subregions FC compared to MDD without childhood maltreatment, characterized by abnormalities with the sFC of the rostral anterior cingulate cortex, with the dFC of the calcarine, middle cingulate cortex, precuneus cortex and superior temporal gyrus. Furthermore, sFC with the rostral anterior cingulate cortex and dFC with the middle cingulate cortex were correlated with the severity of maltreatment. Additionally, dFC with the superior temporal gyrus moderates the relationship between maltreatment and depression severity. LIMITATIONS: The cross-sectional designs fail to infer causality.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings support thalamic dysfunction as neurobiological features of childhood maltreatment as well as vulnerability to MDD.

Language: en