Abstract

Health misinformation is pervasive on the internet and social media, and can have wide-ranging and devastating repercussions. Burn injuries are highly prevalent, especially in resource-poor countries with less rigorous health and safety regulations and reduced access to quality healthcare, and especially among the pediatric population who rely on caregivers to tend to their injuries. Correct first aid is crucial to improving burn outcomes and avoiding further complications. The aim of this study was to qualitatively assess the content of misinformation related to burns online. A literature search was conducted on PubMed using search terms 'burns' OR 'burn injury' OR 'burns trauma' OR 'major burns' AND 'first aid' AND 'conspiracy' OR 'disinformation' OR 'misinformation' OR 'fake news'. Combinations of these terms were searched via Google, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and PubMed. Key areas of misinformation included unfounded use of 'natural' remedies, injudicious use of antibiotics, omission of key steps of first aid, and errors in specific details of first aid. Clinicians should be aware of misinformation available online related to first aid for burns, be aware that patients presenting with burns may have caused further injury with insufficient first aid or inappropriate home remedies, and lead public health campaigns to educate on the initial emergency management of burns.

