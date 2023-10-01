Abstract

Animal victims of human cruelty are receiving increasing attention from the press and society. Veterinary pathologists and civic authorities have a duty not only to elucidate the cause, method and manner of death but also to address the motivation behind a case. Poultry are commonly used as offering to gods in Santería rituals (ebós). Only a few cases have been reported in scientific journals, in contrast with the number of cases described in the media. Here, a hen and a cockerel (Gallus domesticus) were submitted to the VISAVET Health Surveillance Centre for autopsy, which comprised macroscopic and histological studies and microbiological testing for Chlamydia psittaci, avian orthoavulavirus 1 (Newcastle disease virus), West Nile virus and avian influenza virus. The carcasses were in an active decay stage of decomposition, containing larvae of Lucilia eximia. Both animals had been decapitated and haemorrhages in the cutting region were observed histologically. Post-mortem burns were also observed. To the best of the authors' knowledge, this is the first post-mortem description of lesions in a domestic avian species due to religious rituals. European Union and Spanish forensic practitioners should be aware that these ritual sacrifices occur in some European countries. Moreover, future European and national legislation updates should consider this type of animal abuse.

Language: en