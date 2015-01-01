Abstract

BACKGROUND: Evidence on workplace bullying and harassment (WBH) in the UK has not used probability-sample surveys with robust mental health assessments. This study aimed to profile the prevalence and nature of WBH in England, identify inequalities in WBH exposure, and quantify adjusted associations with mental health.



METHODS: Data were from the 2014 Adult Psychiatric Morbidity Survey, a cross-sectional probability-sample survey of the household population in England, interviewed with verbal informed consent. Criteria for inclusion in the secondary analysis were being aged 16-70 years and in paid work in the past month (n=3838). Common mental disorders were assessed using the Clinical Interview Schedule-Revised and mental wellbeing using the Warwick-Edinburgh Mental Wellbeing Scale. Analyses were weighted. We examined associations between past-year WBH and current common mental disorders using multivariable regression modelling, adjusting for demographic and socioeconomic factors. Interaction terms tested for gender differences in associations. The study received ethics approval (ETH21220-299).



FINDINGS: One in ten employees (10·6% (weighted), n=444/3838) reported past-year experience of WBH, with rates higher in women (12·2%, n=284/2189); those of mixed, multiple, and other ethnicity (21·0%, n=15/92); and people in debt (15·2%, n=50/281) or living in cold homes (14·6%, n=42/234). Most commonly identified perpetrators of WBH were line managers (53·6%, n=244/444) or colleagues (42·8%, n=194/444). Excessive criticism (49·3%, n=212/444), verbal abuse (42·6%, n=187/444), and humiliation (31·4%, n=142/444) were the most common types. WBH was associated with all adverse mental health indicators, including common mental disorders (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] 2·65, 95% CI 2·02-3·49), and 11 of 14 mental wellbeing indicators, including lower levels of confidence (aOR 0·57, 0·46-0·72) and of closeness to others (aOR 0·57, 0·46-0·72). Patterns of association between WBH and mental health were similar in men and women.



INTERPRETATION: These findings reinforce a need for more cohesive UK legislation at the national level; guidance on recognition of bullying behaviours for employees, managers, and human resources at the organisational level, focusing on prevention and early intervention, and increased awareness of the impact of WBH on mental health among health-service practitioners. Study limitations include reliance on cross-sectional data collected before pandemic-related and other major changes in workplace practices. Longitudinal data are needed to improve evidence on causality and the longevity of mental health impacts. FUNDING: UK Prevention Research Partnership.

