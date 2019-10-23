Abstract

BACKGROUND: Since 2015, the risks of dying due to drug-related causes are higher in prison than in the general population, with opiates and psychoactive substances being the most common substances recorded on death certificates in prison. Many individuals use drugs before entering the prison environment, it is not clear which individuals continue to use drugs while in prison. This study is a first step towards identifying characteristics of those who use drugs in prison, while exploring substances commonly used.



METHODS: This retrospective cross-sectional analysis was performed on 299 men (mean age 38 years [SD 11]) in a long-stay UK prison in South Wales who participated in a research study exploring cardiometabolic risk in prison, in which substance misuse was included as a risk variable. All men aged 25 years or older with no previous diagnosis of cardiometabolic illness were eligible to participate. Data were collected between Oct 7 and Oct 23, 2019. Participants were asked details about their substance use before and since entering the prison. Mental wellbeing was assessed using the short Warwick Edinburgh Mental Wellbeing Score and low mental wellbeing calculated as 1 SD below the population mean score. To examine associations between characteristics (age groups, mental wellbeing, exposure to prison environment) and drug use, we used binary logistic regression (adjusted for characteristics such as age group, mental wellbeing, and exposure to prison environment ).



FINDINGS: Overall, 195 (65%) of 299 participants reported a history of drug use before entering prison. Since entering prison 49 (16%) participants reported using drugs including methadone, and 24 (8%) reported using drugs excluding methadone. The next leading substances used in prison were spice (11 [4%] participants) and cannabis (six [2%] participants). All those who used drugs in prison had a history of drug use. Individuals more likely to continue using drugs in prison were aged 39 years and younger (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] 4·72, 95% CI 1·88-11·89; p=0·0009), with reported low mental wellbeing (3·38, 1·54-7·41; p=0·002), and had spent collectively more than 2·5 years in the prison environment (4·77, 2·09-10·91; p=0·0002).



INTERPRETATION: This study, from a limited sample, describes the characteristics of those who use drugs in prison. Harm reduction interventions targeted to these individuals could reduce the risk of prison drug-related deaths. These findings should be interpreted with some caution, as this is a single site and may not reflect the wider UK prison environment. FUNDING: Public Health Wales.

