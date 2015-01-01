Abstract

Trauma and toxic substances are connected in several aspects. On the one hand, toxic substances can be the reason for traumatic injuries in the context of accidental or violent and criminal circumstances. Examples for the first scenario is the release of toxic gases, chemicals, and particles during house fires, and for the second scenario, the use of chemical or biological weapons in the context of terroristic activities. Toxic substances can cause or enhance severe, life-threatening trauma, as described in this review for various chemical warfare, by inducing a tissue trauma accompanied by break down of important barriers in the body, such as the blood-air or the blood-gut barriers. This in turn initiates a "vicious circle" as the contribution of inflammatory responses to the traumatic damage enhances the macro- and micro-barrier breakdown and often results in fatal outcome. The development of sophisticated methods for detection and identification of toxic substances as well as the special treatment of the intoxicated trauma patient is summarized in this review. Moreover, some highly toxic substances, such as the protein toxins from the pathogenic bacterium Clostridioides (C.) difficile, cause severe post-traumatic complications which significantly worsens the outcome of hospitalized patients, in particular in multiply injured trauma patients. Therefore, novel pharmacological options for the treatment of such patients are necessarily needed and one promising strategy might be the neutralization of the toxins that cause the disease. This review summarizes recent findings on the molecular and cellular mechanisms of toxic chemicals and bacterial toxins that contribute to barrier breakdown in the human body as wells pharmacological options for treatment, in particular in the context of intoxicated trauma patients. "trauma-toxicology" comprises concepts regrading basic research, development of novel pharmacological/therapeutic options and clinical aspects in the complex interplay and "vicious circle" of severe tissue trauma, barrier breakdown, pathogen and toxin exposure, tissue damage, and subsequent clinical complications.

Language: en