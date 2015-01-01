Abstract

Although self-harm is known as a significant risk factor for suicide, there are insufficient studies on the characteristics of people who self-harmed and the factors affecting suicide using a national dataset in Asia. This study aimed to identify demographic, clinical, and socioeconomic factors of individuals who attempted self-harm concerning suicide mortality. By analyzing the Korean National Health Insurance Service data from 2002 to 2020, we compared the people who attempted self-harm to the general population and explored factors affecting suicide by using the Cox proportional hazards model. Older age, female sex, lower socioeconomic status, and psychiatric conditions were associated with higher self-harm attempts. Suicide was more prevalent among males with mild disabilities, using fatal self-harm methods, and higher Charlson Comorbidity Index (CCI) scores. Socioeconomic factors that were significantly related to self-harm attempt were relatively less significant in the suicide survival analysis, while male gender, older age, fatal self-harm methods, high CCI scores, psychiatric diagnosis, and drinking habits were significantly associated with lower suicide survival rates. These results showed that demographic, clinical and socioeconomic factors affecting self-harm differ from those affecting actual suicidal death after self-harm. These insights may assist in developing targeted prevention strategies for specific populations.

