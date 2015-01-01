|
Citation
|
Massó Guijarro E. Salud Colect. 2023; 19: e4464.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Universidad Nacional de Lanús)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38000003
|
Abstract
|
This article theoretically frames the issue of obstetric violence as epistemic injustice, drawing heavily from feminist phenomenological philosophy, within the general framework of narrative bioethics and the fight for sexual-reproductive rights. The first section deals with the concept of obstetric violence, emphasizing Latin America's pioneering role in its coinage and recognition, as well as its empirical-hermeneutical applications. In the second section, consideration is given to how the concept of obstetric violence has been analyzed through the lens of epistemic injustice (in its two versions: testimonial and hermeneutic), which has signified major progress in its systemic understanding and its biopolitical nature. The article's conclusions highlight the full empirical-theoretical relevance of the term, as a thick philosophical concept, despite existing tensions between the biosanitary (especially medical) sector and citizen demands.
Language: es
|
Keywords
|
Public Health; Bioethics; Cultural Anthropology; Epistemology; Feminism; Obstetric Violence