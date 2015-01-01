SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Massó Guijarro E. Salud Colect. 2023; 19: e4464.

(Copyright © 2023, Universidad Nacional de Lanús)

10.18294/sc.2023.4464

38000003

This article theoretically frames the issue of obstetric violence as epistemic injustice, drawing heavily from feminist phenomenological philosophy, within the general framework of narrative bioethics and the fight for sexual-reproductive rights. The first section deals with the concept of obstetric violence, emphasizing Latin America's pioneering role in its coinage and recognition, as well as its empirical-hermeneutical applications. In the second section, consideration is given to how the concept of obstetric violence has been analyzed through the lens of epistemic injustice (in its two versions: testimonial and hermeneutic), which has signified major progress in its systemic understanding and its biopolitical nature. The article's conclusions highlight the full empirical-theoretical relevance of the term, as a thick philosophical concept, despite existing tensions between the biosanitary (especially medical) sector and citizen demands.


Language: es

Public Health; Bioethics; Cultural Anthropology; Epistemology; Feminism; Obstetric Violence

