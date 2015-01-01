Abstract

OBJECTIVES/AIM: The purpose of this study was to evaluate oral health knowledge, and the incidence of self-reported dental injuries incidence, the frequency of mouthguard use, oral hygiene habits, and oral health status among professional water polo players.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: During the 2022/2023 season, 114 water polo players from the Croatian First League participated in a questionnaire-based online survey. The data collected included sociodemographic and professional attributes, oral health knowledge questions, dental injury experiences, and practices related to mouthguard use. Respondents also rated their own oral health status and oral hygiene habits. The data were analyzed using descriptive statistics and a regression analysis.



RESULTS: The respondents demonstrated inadequate knowledge of oral health, with a mean score of 6.4 ± 2.6 out of 12. Better knowledge correlated positively with older age (p ˂ 0.05) and consistent flossing (p = 0.014). Additionally, 27.2% (31 of 114) of reported dental injuries were related directly to incidents which occurred while participating in water polo. These injuries occurred more frequently during games (54.8%) and often involved the anterior maxillary incisors (71.0%) due to player contact (87.1%). Awareness of mouthguards was high (93.9%), whereas their actual use was low (7.0%) because 35.1% of respondents reported discomfort wearing them. The respondents' self-assessments revealed widespread dental problems, including tooth sensitivity (13.3%), erosion (15.8%), calculus (28.1%), and pigmentation (7.9%).



CONCLUSIONS: The research results indicate a lack of adequate knowledge among the respondents regarding oral health. This deficit was not associated with oral hygiene habits or oral cavity conditions. These findings highlight the disparities in oral health awareness and practices associated with water polo participation and emphasize the importance of education and prevention efforts.

Language: en