Abstract

BACKGROUND: Youth mortality from drugs is worryingly increasing in Europe. Little is so far known about what substance use services are available to young people. An out-of-home care placement is often used but does not suffice alone as an intervention in problematic substance use among youth. Additional interventions are needed.



OBJECTIVE: This narrative review investigated what has been done, what works, and what is needed in treating youth substance use in the Nordic countries from the viewpoint of social services. This study brought together previous Nordic studies on this topic and presented responses to youth substance use in Nordic social welfare system to the wider international audience.



METHODS: A search of the ProQuest and EBSCOhost databases revealed seven interventions reported in 17 papers. Narrative synthesis was used.



RESULTS: Interventions included the Cannabis Cessation Program (CCP), the Icelandic version of the Motivation to Change Inventory for Adolescents, the Norwegian multisystemic therapy program (MST), the Structured Interview Manual UngDOK implemented in the Swedish Maria clinics, the Finnish ADSUME-based intervention in school health care, and the Swedish Comet 12-18 and ParentStep 13-17 programs. Many interventions had originated in the US rather than in the Nordic countries and most of them were adapted from adult interventions when youth specificity was lacking. Parental involvement was deemed important, but ineffective without involving the adolescent themself. Interventions and ways for dealing with young offenders required reconsideration from the perspective of the best interests of the child. The current research focuses on universal prevention while more knowledge about selective and indicative prevention was called for.



CONCLUSIONS: Not enough is known about the cessation of problematic youth substance use and subsequent rehabilitation in social services. We would encourage further research on the multi-producer system, subscriber-provider-cooperation in youth substance use services, non-medical youth-specific substance use interventions in social services, and rehabilitative juvenile drug offense practices.

Language: en