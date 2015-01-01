Abstract

To perform a systematic search of instruments for the early identification of risk of sexual exploitation in children (CSE) and appraise their metric properties. Searches were conducted in four electronic databases to identify instruments that only evaluated child sexual exploitation with no restrictions of date or language. Two reviewers independently carried out the initial selection of titles and abstracts, appraisal of the methodological quality, compliance with the entry criteria in the analysis, and extraction of data necessary to systematize the information available. Twenty-three articles were found that used 15 CSE detection instruments. The instruments varied with regard to number of questions, ease of administration, sources of information, rating methods, and the training information provided. What they had in common is that most were designed and used in the English-speaking world, basically in the United States, with few instruments providing solid proof of their validity and reliability in the scores derived thereof. Although instruments were obtained with significant similarities in their conceptualization, differences in multiple characteristics made it difficult to draw clear conclusions regarding their greater or lesser suitability. What did become clear was the need to keep working on obtaining rigorous empirical psychometric evidence.

Language: en