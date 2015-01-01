|
Citation
|
Larance LY, Miller SL, Collins P, Liu L. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37997369
|
Abstract
|
This mixed-methods study explores the impact of the Vista curriculum, a trauma-informed antiviolence intervention program for women who have used force in their intimate relationships, delivered by the Department of the Air Force Family Advocacy Program clinicians. Questions sought to understand any changes in personal growth, self-awareness, beliefs, and relationship interaction skills for 62 cisgender women.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
domestic violence; antiviolence intervention; military social work; women's use of force