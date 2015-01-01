Abstract

This study investigated the Turkish validity and reliability of the Healing After Gender-based Violence Scale (GBV-Heal) and the relationship between social support perception, posttraumatic growth in university students who are victims of gender-based violence. The study sample consisted of 167 female students who experienced gender-based violence. The Turkish version of GBV-Heal of Kaiser-Meyer-Olkin value was 0.892; the Bartlett Sphericity Test result was determined as χ(2) = 195,053, and the obtained variables were found suitable for factor analysis. Perception of social support related to post-violence healing in female university students is effective on posttraumatic growth.

Language: en