Bozkurt R, Terzioglu F, Uysal Yalçın S, Zonp Z, Akkoç M, Sinko L, Saint Arnault DM. Violence Against Women 2023; e10778012231214771.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012231214771

37997377

This study investigated the Turkish validity and reliability of the Healing After Gender-based Violence Scale (GBV-Heal) and the relationship between social support perception, posttraumatic growth in university students who are victims of gender-based violence. The study sample consisted of 167 female students who experienced gender-based violence. The Turkish version of GBV-Heal of Kaiser-Meyer-Olkin value was 0.892; the Bartlett Sphericity Test result was determined as χ(2)  =  195,053, and the obtained variables were found suitable for factor analysis. Perception of social support related to post-violence healing in female university students is effective on posttraumatic growth.


gender-based violence; social support; posttraumatic growth; healing

