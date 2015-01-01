Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is limited evidence regarding the effectiveness of online parenting programs for preventing child maltreatment in low- and middle-income countries. Therefore, this study aimed to examine the effectiveness of the online Parenting for Lifelong Health for Young Children (PLH-YC) program in preventing child maltreatment among Chinese families specifically.



METHODS: A quasi-experiment was conducted, wherein 274 parents with children aged 2-9 years were assigned to either the online PLH-YC group (n = 135) or a waitlist control group (n = 139). Data were collected at baseline and one week after intervention. A difference-in-differences (DiD) design with propensity score weighting was used to estimate the between-group difference for child maltreatment as well as the associated risk and protective factors.



RESULTS: Compared to the parents in the control group, parents in the online PLH-YC intervention reported a significant reduction in the occurrence of corporal punishment (b = -1.21; 95 % CI [-2.37, -0.03]), emotional abuse (b = -3.09; 95 % CI [-5.36, -0.82]), and general maltreatment (b = -4.94; 95 % CI [-8.86, -1.02]) as well as an increased frequency of positive parenting strategies (b = 6.46; 95 % CI [2.21, 10.72]). Additionally, parents with high levels of depressive symptoms were significantly more likely to drop out of the program, and those with lower education levels engaged in fewer sessions.



CONCLUSION: The online PLH-YC program can benefit families with young children by reducing the incidence of child maltreatment through improved positive parenting strategies. More randomized controlled trials with long-term follow-ups are required to further verify the accuracy of the results obtained in this study.

