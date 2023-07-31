Abstract

Several crimes in South Africa cause physical, economic, and mental problems. Xenophobic attacks, mob justice, and other violent conduct directly traumatise children. Service delivery riots and physical and sexual abuse are examples. This evaluation evaluates childhood trauma and exposure to violence interventions. The review describes the therapeutic methods for traumatised children exposed to violence, the healthcare professionals administering them, and the strategies used to tailor the interventions. The researcher systematically searched PsycINFO, Google Scholar, PubMed, Science Direct, and EBSCOhost. Literature from 2011 to 31 July 2023 was searched, and 19 papers were chosen for further review after the systematic search. The authors conducted an eligibility evaluation according to PRISMA guidelines. A thorough review of article texts identified 19 papers that met eligibility standards. Only nineteen studies have validated trauma and violence therapies for children. An effective multi-phased intervention that is feasible and adaptable to varied socioeconomic backgrounds is needed. Further studies on the mental health benefits of brief trauma intervention treatment are needed.

