|
Citation
|
Jarrett O, London ED, Mahmoudie T, Suh J, Ghahremani D, Dean AC. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2023; 253: e111029.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38006669
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Mindfulness-based interventions are increasingly used for the treatment of substance use disorders, including methamphetamine use disorder (MUD). Literature indicates that trait mindfulness may play a key role in the effectiveness of these treatments on therapeutic outcome, yet no prior studies have tested for differences in trait mindfulness between individuals with MUD and healthy control participants. Such differences are important for treatment implementation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Impulsivity; Methamphetamine Use Disorder (MUD); Negative Affect; Trait Mindfulness