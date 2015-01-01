|
Citation
|
Canzi G, De Ponti E, Spota A, Mangini G, De Simone E, Cioffi SPB, Altomare M, Bini R, Virdis F, Cimbanassi S, Chiara O, Sozzi D, Novelli G. Eur. Spine J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: This study aims to demonstrate a correlation between cervical spine injury and location and severity of facial trauma.
METHODS: We did a 10-year retrospective analysis of prospectively collected patients with at least one facial and/or cervical spine injury. We classified facial injuries using the Comprehensive Facial Injury (CFI) score, and stratified patients into mild (CFI < 4), moderate (4 ≤ CFI < 10) and severe facial trauma (CFI ≥ 10). The primary outcome was to recognize the severity and topography of the facial trauma which predict the probability of associated cervical spine injuries.
RESULTS: We included 1197 patients: 78% with facial injuries, 16% with spine injuries and 6% with both. According to the CFI score, 48% of patients sustained a mild facial trauma, 35% a moderate one and 17% a severe one. The midface was involved in 45% of cases, then the upper facial third (13%) and the lower one (10%). The multivariate analysis showed multiple independent risk factors for associated facial and cervical spine injuries, among them an injury of the middle facial third (OR 1.11 p 0.004) and the facial trauma severity, having every increasing point of CFI score a 6% increasing risk (OR 1.06 p 0.004).
CONCLUSIONS: Facial trauma is a risk factor for a concomitant cervical spine injury. Among multiple risk factors, severe midfacial trauma is an important red flag. The stratification of facial injuries based on the CFI score through CT-scan images could be a turning point in the management of patients at risk for cervical spine injuries before imaging is available.
Language: en