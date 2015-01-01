Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Head trauma accounts for a large proportion of unpowered scooter injuries in children. Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is the leading cause of considerable mortality and morbidity in children, who are the main users of unpowered scooters. The aim of this study was to explore the characteristics of unpowered scooter injuries in children and to identify predictors of the occurrence of TBI.



METHODS: A multicentre observational retrospective study was conducted using the Emergency Department-based Injury In-depth Surveillance (EDIIS) database in South Korea. Children aged 2 to 18 years old with unpowered scooter injuries between 2011 and 2018 were eligible for inclusion in this study, and the primary outcome was TBI defined based on the International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision (ICD-10) code.



RESULTS: The annual rate of unpowered scooter injuries per 1,000 injured patients increased throughout the study period from 1.4 in 2011 to 16.4 in 2018 (P for trend < 0.001). Of the 3,892 children who had unpowered scooter injuries, 353 (9.2 %) had TBI. Children were at a higher risk of unpowered scooter TBI if they were aged between 2 and 5 years (adjusted odds ratio [aOR]: 1.37; 95 % confidence interval (CI): 1.09-1.73), were male (aOR: 1.45; 95 % CI: 1.14-1.86), were injured either on sidewalks (aOR: 1.80; 95 % CI: 1.20-2.70) or on driveways (aOR: 2.31; 95 % CI: 1.41-3.79), and experienced a fall (aOR: 1.98; 95 % CI: 1.15-3.43). Additionally, children injured after a blunt force were at a lower risk of TBI (aOR: 0.28; 95 % CI: 0.15-0.53).



CONCLUSION: Unpowered scooter injuries in children are increasing in South Korea. It is essential for younger children riding unpowered scooters to wear helmets and for caregivers to actively supervise their children to prevent TBI.

