Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hungary was among the few countries where suicidality increased in the first year of the COVID pandemic. In this study, we sought to investigate whether that elevated suicide mortality had changed by 2021, when the number of fatalities due to COVID-19 was much higher than in 2020.



METHODS: We used an interrupted time-series analysis with (quasi-) Poisson regression, controlling for linear trend and seasonal effects, to estimate the effect of the pandemic on the suicide rates of various subpopulations. For both pandemic years the changes in risk of suicide were compared to the period between 2015 and 2019.



RESULTS: Although the pandemic had a significant adverse effect on suicidality in 2020 in the Hungarian total population and in males, by 2021 this effect had vanished. In the total population, those aged 25 years and older had elevated suicidality in 2020 but neither age group in the total population had elevated suicidality in 2021. In the total population, increased risks of suicide death could be observed among residents of the capital city (in 2020 and 2021), villages (in 2020), and - in terms of regions - "Central Hungary" (in 2020 and 2021). Only the risk of violent suicides was significantly higher for both the total and male populations (and only in 2020). LIMITATIONS: We used non-individual level data.



CONCLUSIONS: The increased suicidality in 2020 had abated by 2021. In the paper, we discuss the possible explanations for our findings.

Language: en