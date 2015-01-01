Abstract

Advancements in technology allow for the utilization of low-voltage battery powered devices for patients admitted to the hospital. There have been rare cases of burns due to leakage of the internal contents from low voltage batteries, but to date no reports on electrical burns caused by low voltage batteries. We present the case of an 89-year-old female who presented to the general surgery service with a suspected electrical burn from lying on a 9-volt battery. The patient underwent operative debridement with no evidence of deeper injury. The patient continues to follow with outpatient wound clinic and is healing well. This case highlights the importance of teaching and awareness of all small devices that may become entangled or lost in patients' linens, such as 9-volt telemetry batteries, to prevent harm.

Language: en