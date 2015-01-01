SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Whitelock C, Echternacht S, Ahmad A, Habina M, Kia M. J. Burn Care Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Burn Association, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1093/jbcr/irad186

PMID

38006581

Abstract

Advancements in technology allow for the utilization of low-voltage battery powered devices for patients admitted to the hospital. There have been rare cases of burns due to leakage of the internal contents from low voltage batteries, but to date no reports on electrical burns caused by low voltage batteries. We present the case of an 89-year-old female who presented to the general surgery service with a suspected electrical burn from lying on a 9-volt battery. The patient underwent operative debridement with no evidence of deeper injury. The patient continues to follow with outpatient wound clinic and is healing well. This case highlights the importance of teaching and awareness of all small devices that may become entangled or lost in patients' linens, such as 9-volt telemetry batteries, to prevent harm.


Language: en

Keywords

9 volt battery; electrical burn; telemetry

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print