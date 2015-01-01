|
Citation
Gutiérrez-Suárez A, Pérez-Rodríguez M, García-Hernández JJ, Rodríguez-Romero B. J. Clin. Med. 2023; 12(22): e7068.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
38002681
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Acquired brain injury (ABI) constitutes a significant and growing global public health concern. People with ABI often face a range of physical and psychosocial challenges that span the domains of "body structure and function", "activity", and "participation", as defined by the International Classification of Functioning, Disability, and Health. Multidisciplinary approaches based on exercise therapy with social leisure activities are essential to improve physical recovery and health-related quality of life after injury.
Language: en
Keywords
sports; rehabilitation; acquired brain injury; exercise therapy