Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls are a common cause of morbidity and functional impairment in the elderly and represent a significant health problem. General practitioners (GPs) are the first point of contact for health issues and may provide preventive services. The randomized clinical trial PREMIO was conducted by GPs to evaluate the effects of a multicomponent intervention for the prevention of falls in older adults aged ≥ 65 years at high risk of falling.



METHODS: 117 GPs enrolled 1757 patients (1116 F, 641 M) and randomized them into 2 groups (intervention and control). The intervention group received medical and behavioral counseling, home risk-factor assessment, a physical-activity program and nutritional counseling. The control group received only the nutritional counseling. Both groups were followed for one year. The primary outcome was the rate of falls at home over 12 months.



RESULTS: 1225 patients completed the study. Subjects receiving the intervention had, on average, fewer falls at home (percentage change -31.2%, p < 0.02) and fewer total falls (-26.0%, p < 0.02), although the reduction in the number of fallers was small (-3.9%, p = 0.05). Among the secondary endpoints, rates of general hospital or emergency-department admission and GP visits showed slight improvements (not statistically significant), while the risk of fractures was unexpectedly increased in the intervention group compared to the controls (odds ratio 2.39, p = 0.023).



CONCLUSIONS: Future studies and public-health interventions to prevent domestic falls among community-dwelling older people at high risk of falling could benefit from a multicomponent approach including medication review, physical exercise and home risk assessment and should include assessment of risk factors for fractures.

